WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic wraps up its fourth full day of high school hoops action on Saturday.

Boy’s and Girl’s consolation round, semifinals an finals held on six courts inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La.

Boy’s National Bracket

Bartlett (Tenn.) 65, Archbishop Shaw 30 – semifinals

Olympia (Fla.) 77, St Joseph (Calif.) 76 – semifinals

Olympia defeated Bartlett (Tenn.) in the finals.

Olympia (Fla.) 58, Bartlett (Tenn.) 53 – finals

Tournament MVP Jizzle James, son of NFL great Edgerrin James, and Olympia head coach Rob Gordon talks to WGNO’s Ed Daniels following the Titans 58-53 win over Bartlett.

Girl’s Platinum Bracket

Bartlett (Tenn.) 61, Kenwood 51 – semifinals

Lafayette Christian 46, McGill-Toolen (Ala.) 37 – semifinals

Bartlett advanced to play Lafayette Christian in the finals on the main court at 5 p.m.

Bartlett (Tenn.) 66, Lafayette Christian 63 – finals

Boy’s State Bracket

Jesuit 38, Archbishop Rummel 37 – finals

Girl’s Gold Bracket

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37 – semifinals

Amite 63, Zachary 56 – semifinals

Amite played St. Thomas More in the Girl’s Gold bracket finals on the main court at 3 p.m.

Amite 53, St Thomas More 48 – finals

Domicican 44, Northshore 36 – consolation round

Fifty-four boy’s and girl’s team from around the state and across the nation began tournament play on Wednesday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 with Student ID.

*Check back for further scores and highlights