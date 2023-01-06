WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic rolled into the second of four full days of hoops action on Thursday inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La.
The Girl’s Gold bracket began second round action, while Girl’s Platinum, Boy’s State and Boy’s National brackets tipped off with opening-round play.
Girl’s Gold Bracket scores and highlights:
St. Thomas More 50, Edna Karr 29
Liberty 54, Ben Franklin 47
Zachary 55, Mt Carmel 32
Amite 72, Northwest Opelousas 58
Girl’s Platinum Bracket scores and highlights:
Kenwood (Ill.) 58, Vandebilt Catholic 38
Lafayette 44, Sparkman (Ala.) 36
Warren Easton 63, Parrish Community (Fla.) 56
Bartlett (Tenn.) 69, John Curtis 52
McGill-Toolen (Ala.) 47, Ellender 35
Ponchatoula 41, Huntington 32
Lagrange 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 30
Lafayette Christian 60, Southern Lab 45
Boy’s National Bracket scores and highlights:
Bartlett (Tenn.) 43, St. Augustine 41
Isidore Newman 43, Western (Ky.) 42
Archbishop Shaw 80, Tupelo (Miss.) 66
Northshore 59, Norland (Fla.) 58
John Curtis 60, Mt Bethel (Ga.) 56
Olympia (Fla.) 57, Country Day 45
King’s Fork (Va.) 60, Archbishop Hannan 50
St. Joseph (Calif.) 72, Edna Karr 48
Boy’s State Bracket scores and highlights:
Holy Cross 71, Lutcher 61
Jesuit 43, Family Christian 34
Archbishop Rummel 35, Sophie B. Wright 24
Kennedy 55, McDonogh 35 51
Day 3 continues on Friday with consolation round tip offs starting at 3:30 p.m., followed by second round/quarterfinal action beginning at 5 p.m.