COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The AJ McClung Memorial Stadium will not be hosting high school varsity football games for the rest of the season, according to the Muscogee County School District (MCSD).

Jeff Battles, MCSD Athletic Director, told WRBL the school district feels they may not have enough staffing to create a safe environment.

Battles also confirmed Spencer and Carver will not face any further disciplinary actions following a fight at the annual Heritage Bowl.

The remainder of the season will be adjusted to Odis Spencer and Kinnett stadiums. The revised high school varsity football schedule is expected to be released soon.

This decision comes a day after MCSD released its revised safety protocol. One policy being emphasized is “all middle school students and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age, who is responsible for them throughout the event.”

Why the emphasis on that policy? According to MCSD officials, last week’s incident was started by children in that age group.

UPDATE 2:40pm 8/30 – Here are the games that have been impacted by the MCSD’s decision to move games away from AJ McClung Memorial Stadium, and their new dates and times:

Southwest-Macon vs. Jordan

Original: Friday, 9/15 at Memorial

New: Friday, 9/15 at Odis Spencer – 7pm

Kendrick vs. Spencer

Original: Friday, 9/15 at Odis Spencer

New: Thursday, 9/14 at Odis Spencer – 7pm

Hapeville Charter vs. Carver

Original: Friday, 9/22 at Memorial

New: Saturday, 9/23 at Kinnett – 2pm

Northeast-Macon vs. Kendrick

Original: Friday, 10/6 at Memorial

New: Thursday, 10/5 at Kinnett – 7pm

Central-Macon vs. Jordan

Original: Thursday, 10/19 at Memorial

New: Saturday, 10/21 at Odis Spencer – Noon

Previous Coverage: