Harry Higgs takes 2-shot lead in Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Harry Higgs rebounded from his first bogey of the week to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.

After dropping a stroke on the par-4 14th at hilly Port Royal, Higgs birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 18th on Saturday for his second straight 6-under 65. He had a 17-under 196 total.

“Fourteen, I knew I needed to hit that putt way harder,” Higgs said. “I got a little irritated, but I just laughed. I figured I was going to make a bogey at some point. I didn’t want to, but I was probably going to do it at some point.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s teammate at SMU, Higgs is making his sixth start of his rookie season after winning on the Korn Ferry Tour and finishing fifth on the developmental tour’s regular-season points list to earn PGA Tour card.

“Not trying to force too much, not trying to hit a perfect shot, maybe taking the one that gives you a little bit more room and then you can be more aggressive because you’re just more comfortable with said club or the line or holding or riding the wind,” Higgs said. “So, I’ve done a good job of darn near everything, obviously. To be winning, you’ve done things really well for three days. And tomorrow will be a difficult day with all that goes on with leading after three rounds, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to enjoy tomorrow, for sure.”

Brendon Todd, tied for the second-round lead with Higgs and Scottie Scheffler, was second after a 67.

“I’m pleased. I’m not thrilled,” Todd said. “I hit it pretty nice. I had 15 feet all day and didn’t make many of them.”

Todd won the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship for his lone PGA Tour title. He regained his tour card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and hopefully one of many this year,” Todd said. “I’ll just go out there tomorrow and make the best of it.”

Bo Hoag and Brian Gay were 14 under. Hoag had his second 64 in three days, and Gay shot his second straight 65.

“Just one of those solid rounds,” Hoag said. “No bogeys, just kept the train running there.”

Scheffler was another stroke back, shooting his second 69 after an opening 62.