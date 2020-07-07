Grambling vs Prairie View still a go despite cancelation of State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – For the first time since World War II the State Fair of Texas has been canceled.
This brought into question whether the State Fair Classic, an annual game between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M played at Cotton Bowl Stadium during the state fair, would still be played.
“I just got off the phone with the promoter of the game,” said GSU Athletic Director David Ponton. “As of right now the game will be played as scheduled.”
The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 26th, kickoff set for 4pm.