WINNETKA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) - Do you feel like your house is so full of people it's making you sick? Ready to have a house all to your own? Your wish has come true - you can now stay in the real-life house from "Home Alone" for the holidays.

Big brother Buzz McCallister, who is "wiser now" and has his "own security firm," is inviting a "crew of mischief makers" to run free in the Winnetka, Illinois, home while the McCallister family is away on vacation.