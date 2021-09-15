Grambling moves on, after tough weekend in Hattiesburg

Grambling just looks to move on following Saturday’s, 38-0, loss to Southern Miss.

Besides struggling offensively, the G-Men also had trouble stopping the run. The Golden Eagles totaled 290 rushing yards. It was only a portion of USM’s 439 total yards, and 22 first downs. The last time the Tigers surrendered anything close to that, was in March of this year, in the loss to Jackson State.

“I thought our defense played lights out for about two-and-a-half quarters, ” says Grambling Head Football Coach, Broderick Fobbs. “They just wore us down, once it got late into the fourth quarter. It just wore us down, because it was a 10-0 game for a long time, then it was a 17-0 game in the third quarter. And, if we just manage to do anything offensively, and put some points on the board, it’s a different ball game.”

Grambling will travel to Houston to face the Cougars, Saturday at 6:00.