Gov. Kemp proclaim Nov. 5 Atlanta Braves Day

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates after a home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has officially proclaimed Nov. 5 “Atlanta Braves Day” in honor of the team’s clinching of the World Series earlier this week.

Governor Kemp says the Braves will be “remembered for generations as the team that brought a long-awaited championship to the Peach State despite seemingly insurmountable odds.”

The team will host a parade Friday afternoon, beginning at Peachtree Street in Atlanta and ending at the Battery and Truist Park.

Excited Braves fans are expected to turn out by the thousands to line the parade route.

Tickets for the parade will be free but must be reserved in advance.

You can find a link to ticket information on WRBL.com.