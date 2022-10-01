BATON ROUGE, La. – Episcopal defeated Ascension Catholic in a come-from-behind thrilling 33-28 win on Friday night.

The Knights started things off slow in the first two quarters. Senior Episcopal quarterback Lewis Ward struggled to get his offense going early in the run and passing game.

The Bulldogs were in full control.

Ascension Catholic’s Bryce Leonard connected with Calvin Delone twice in the first half giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. However, things clicked for the Knights late in second with back-to-back touchdowns one by Braeden George and the other by Ward. It was 14-13 Bulldogs at halftime.

The Knights turned it up in the second half. The defense made some big plays Braeden George picked off Bryce Leonard, which gave Episcopal some momentum.

Once Episcopal scored its touchdown to tie the game at 21, this game became a nail biter.

The Knights secured the win with three major plays. The first was a touchdown middle of the fourth. Second, the Bulldogs suffered from a 17 yard loss on a missed snap. Third, the Knights intercepted Leonard.

Episcopal head coach Travis Bourgeois, who joined the Knights in 1995, earns his 161th win and remains undefeated (5-0).