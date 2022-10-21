ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Trey Holly, a Louisiana high school running back and the state rushing record holder.

Holly, a native of Farmerville, Louisiana, is a senior running back for Union Parish High School’s football team. Rated 4-stars by ESPN, Holly played on his high school’s varsity football team as a mere eighth grader. Since then, he has proven the extent of his talent. Holly, who was voted Most Outstanding Player in Louisiana for the 2021 3A state championship game, recently beat the state rushing record.

After finishing his eighth-grade season with an impressive 849 yards, Holly made it his goal to beat the state rushing record during his high school football career. Entering his senior season with 875 yards shy of the state rushing record, he beat the state record in a 62-12 win over Bastrop High School, marking a total of 8,708 career yards and counting.

After finding immense success with his college athlete partnerships, McKernan started to explore offering NIL deals to high school athletes. Holly, who is the second Louisiana high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with McKernan, is the ideal partner for the personal injury attorney.

“I knew Trey was the perfect addition to the G Team when I heard that he achieved his goal to beat the state rushing record, despite having set the goal years prior. Perseverance and determination are admirable qualities. I can only imagine the other great things he’ll achieve, both on and off the field, with that kind of mindset,” said McKernan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 5’8 running back has a tradition of carrying a “Chucky” doll onto the field. It’s understood that Holly’s unconventional tradition exists as both a fear factor and a reminder that size is not indicative of power.

The highly coveted athlete received offers from several colleges across the nation, including Auburn University, Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. However, Holly ultimately chose to fulfil his childhood dream of playing for the Tigers by committing to Louisiana State University back in May.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.