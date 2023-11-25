BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU women’s basketball team is taking part in the Cayman Islands Classic. The Tigers are scheduled to play Niagara on Friday, Nov. 24 and Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 25. LSU comes into this weekend’s game ranked 7th in the nation.

Angel Reese hasn’t been seen with the team since they landed in the Grand Cayman. The LSU star has not played in the last two games against Southeastern and Texas Southern, and Reese was not on the court for the game against Niagara, according to ESPN.

Reese tweeted “please don’t believe everything you read” after the Southeastern game.

After the win against Texas Southern, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey said, “I’m going to protect my players — always. They are like a family.”

The LSU star then took to TikTok and posted a video with a quote from Deion Sanders. It says, “Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me.” Reese has 2.6 million followers on Tik Tok.

The original quote from Sanders was posted on his Instagram page earlier this year.