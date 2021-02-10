Women’s Basketball Hosts Florida In Annual Play4Kay Game

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team will host Florida on Thursday, February 11 at 6 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to honor cancer warriors at the annual Play4Kay game. Teams around the nation, in conjunction with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, are raising awareness during the month of February to the needs for research and patient care for all cancers affecting women. For more information, go to kayyow.com.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus with the LSU radio team of Patrick Wright and Jeff Palermo calling the game. Fans can watch SEC Network+ on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.

The games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and locally in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM. Voice of the Lady Tigers Patrick Wright, in his 31st season, will be on the call from courtside. A links to live stats is available at LSUsports.net.

LSU Preview

LSU is 8-8 on the season and is tied for fourth place at 6-4 in the SEC following last Thursday’s 54-41 loss at No. 7 Texas A&M. Senior Khayla Pointer led three Tigers in double-figure scoring with 12 points, followed by redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa with 11 and senior Awa Trasi with 10. Senior Karli Seay dished out a team-leading six assists and stole the ball twice. Trasi grabbed seven rebounds, while Aifuwa and Pointer pulled down six each.

Aifuwa is four blocked shots away from moving into second place on the LSU career list. She has 174 over three-plus seasons and needs four to tie Julie Gross’ 178 (1978-80). Aifuwa is currently in 16th place on the career rebounds list with 702, becoming the 16th LSU player to record over 700 career rebounds. She needs 64 points to become LSU’s 35th 1,000-career points scorer. Aifuwa continues to lead LSU with 8.8 rebounds per game and 23 blocked shots this season, and is the second-leading scorer on the team with 11.6 points per game.

Pointer leads LSU with 15.8 points and 4.2 assists per game to go along with a team-high 40 steals. Pointer became the eighth Tiger in school history to dish out 400 career assists on Jan. 28 at Georgia. She currently sits at No. 25 on LSU’s career scoring list with 1,187 points.

Sophomore Tiara Young , a strong candidate for SEC Sixth Player of the Year honors, is providing a key spark off the bench averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and shooting at a team-leading 44.8 percent from the field.

The Opponent – Florida

Florida is 9-8 overall and 2-7 in SEC play this season. Lavender Briggs leads the squad with 19.4 points per game, while Kiara Smith averages 16.8 points per game. Nina Rickards is the top rebounder at 6.8 boards per game, followed by Smith (6.4 rpg) and Briggs (6.3 rpg).

This will be the 46th meeting between LSU and Florida. The Tigers lead the series, 31-14 and are 15-5 when games are contested in Baton Rouge.

Season and Single Ticket Sales Information

For the 2020-21 season, seating for LSU women’s basketball games will be general admission in the PMAC. Seating has been reconfigured to support physically-distanced seating. Available seats will be spaced out in blocks of 2, 3 and 4 seats in order maximize attendance opportunities. Fans will be allowed to sit in any seat that is marked as available. Sections 112 and 115 are reserved for player guests.

Single game ticket prices are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for youth ages 3-12. To order tickets for any of LSU’s last three women’s basketball home games, go to LSUtix.net. The next home game is scheduled for Sunday, February 21 against No. 18 Arkansas at 5 p.m. CT. It will be LSU’s Senior Tribute game.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)