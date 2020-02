After the LSU Tigers lost at home to the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU head coach Will Wade had some pointed comments about his team’s lack of improvement over the past few weeks.

Can LSU fix its problems in time??



Coach Will Wade with another candid postgame comment!#LSU pic.twitter.com/vDivI7qEfY — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) February 19, 2020

After starting out 8-0 in SEC play, LSU has now lost four of their last five in conference play.

For more on everything LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation.

Also, click the video provided for Wade’s entire postgame press conference.