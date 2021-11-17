What LSU players want in the next hire for a head coach

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA. – As LSU Football’s season (4-6) winds down, so does the Tigers’ time with Ed Orgeron. Some players wont be here by the time the new head coach is hired, but this what they want to see in the new leader.

“I’m a big fan of coaches that coach for their player,” said Clemson transfer linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

“I’ve been around two ‘players coaches.’ Coach O, I feel like he’s a real big players coach. I think Dabo was too. For me, that’s what will make me really go all out for my coach, and I’m going to go all out regardless because I take pride in doing my job and doing it well, but it’s easier to back somebody who you know at the end of the day will back you and he believes in you, and is he wants his best for you.



“Rather than maybe a guy who is just trying to win games or just trying to get to the next paycheck. I think that’s really important. Just finding a really good players coach and just somebody who can just rally the guys together. That’s really important,” said Jones.

LSU has two regular season games left. One of the two is Saturday against ULM at Tiger Stadium. LSU has not confirmed any rumors on who will be the next head coach of the football program. Visit brproud.com for updates.