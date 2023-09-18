NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints kick off the 2023 season with a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans and now turn their attention to a Monday night football matchup with NFC South foe, Carolina.

The Atlanta Falcons handed the Panthers a 24-10 loss in week one, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young completing 20 passes for 146 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Young faces one of the top defenses the NFL has to offer in week two.

Covers.com senior betting analyst Jason Logan spoke with WGNO this week to break down the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is set at 6:15 p.m.

For more Louisiana sports betting information and headlines, click on the covers.com link here.

The Saints are coming off a more impressive performance where they forced three interceptions in their win over Tennessee, holding one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL to just 104 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Derek Carr and company capitalized when needed with a 305-yard passing effort and the go-ahead touchdown to Rashid Shaheed in the third quarter.

The black & gold enter their Monday night contest with Carolina a 3-point favorite.

The over/under for the week two contest is set at 39.5.