WATCH: Tiger fans play the LSU Fight Song near Nick Saban’s yacht

MIAMI, Fla. (BRPROUD) – The college football season might be over, but as any LSU fan would tell you, rooting for the Tigers is a year-round proposition.
Rooting for the Tigers does not stop, no matter where you are.
That is especially true for Ryan Alexander and Nathan Gulino.
Alexander and Gulino happened to be having a good time on the waterways of Miami when they came upon the yacht of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
While waiting on the bridge, this viral video was made:
Yes, the former LSU head coach got an earful of the LSU Fight Song.