BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU star & National Champion Mikie Mahtook stopped by Geaux Nation to talk all things LSU Baseball.

Topics discussed included LSU sweeping Ole Miss which is the first sweep in SEC play, the Tigers preparing for the upcoming series at home vs Alabama from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, and potential problems in the bullpen.

Visit Mahtook’s podcast, Mikd Up for more information and details about LSU Baseball.