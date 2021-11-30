WATCH: LSU welcomes new head football coach to Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The search is over! LSU has a new head football coach.

Brian Kelly is the 34th head football coach in LSU history.

Kelly’s contract is for ten years and it is worth $95 million, plus incentives.

The new LSU head football coach arrived in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Coach Kelly and his family touched down in BR around 3:10 p.m.

Fans were invited to welcome the newest members of the LSU family at the BTR Jet Center.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” Woodward said. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.

“Most importantly, Coach Kelly’s players and programs exemplify excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience – in competition, in the classroom, and throughout the community – and he shares our values and vision for elevating our university and our state. We’re thrilled to welcome him and his family to Baton Rouge, and we are excited to work with him as we add to the championship legacy of LSU Football.”

So what sort of resume does Brian Kelly bring to LSU?

280 career victories in his collegiate head coaching career

Amassed a record of 284-97-2, which ranks him first among all active FBS coaches in career victories

Only two of Kelly’s teams finish below .500 during his 31-year collegiate career

Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach with 113 victories

Only coach to win the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award more than once

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Kelly led Grand Valley State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

Kelly will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU Football history at a press conference at noon CT on Wednesday.