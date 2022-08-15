LSU quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels and Walker Howard make tough throws in QB drill the day Myles Brennan retired from college football.

Brennan was not seen at practice, but the other three quarterbacks made tough throws over the crossbar and to a waiting receiver on the other side.

Brennan released a statement about stepping away from football:

“Over the last five years I have given my body, heart & soul to LSU Football. Playing for LSU has been a dream come true.

“…I want to say thank you the student body, administration, and the entire LSU fan base for all of your support over the last five years. I will never forget my time in Baton Rouge. I love LSU and all of our fans.”

