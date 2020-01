BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women’s Basketball Team picked up their third win against a Top 15 opponent this season as they defeated No. 11 Kentucky 65-59 on Sunday afternoon. The win pushes the Tigers to 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Kentucky will fall to 15-3 and 4-2 in SEC play.

Junior Faustine Aifuwa posted her sixth career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Four other players totaled double-figure scoring, led by senior Ayana Mitchell with 15 points. Guards Khayla Pointer and Jaelyn Richard-Harris scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Jailin Cherry came off the bench for a season-high 13 points.