WATCH: LSU holds press conference on impending departure of Coach Orgeron

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Hours after Ed Orgeron agreed to step down as the Tigers head football coach, LSU hosted a press conference in Baton Rouge, La., regarding the parting of ways between the storied college football program and the man that led them to a national championship two years ago — the school’s fourth (1958, 2003, 2007, and 2019).

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward addressed the media.

On Saturday, LSU shocked No. 20 Florida (4-3) in Death Valley to improve to 4-3 on the season.