BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Center Liam Shanahan spoke with reporters Tuesday about the Tigers offensive line and working with LSU Freshman Quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Max Johnson.

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron yesterday said that Quarterback Myles Brennan was “questionable” for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

If he can’t go, either Finley or Johnson will start.

Orgeron said both would play Saturday.