WATCH LIVE: LSU Baseball fans get a chance to meet Head Coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fans will get the chance to see the new LSU Baseball coach, Jay Johnson, at Alex Box Stadium Monday evening.

Sports Director Scott Woodward announced Friday that Johnson would be taking the place of retiring Head Coach Paul Mainieri.

Previously Johnson was the head coach at the University of Arizona, where he led the team to a conference championship and is the reigning Pac-12 Baseball Coach of the Year.

According to Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball, Johnson is considered one of the top recruiters in college baseball, who ranked his 2020 signing class fourth in the country.

Starting at 4 PM, fans can enter the stadium to watch a live stream of the introductory news conference on the jumbotron.

After, Johnson will hit the field for a live Q and A with “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair.

Fans can submit questions through the LSU Sports Mobile App or on the @LSUBaseball Twitter page.