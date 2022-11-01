NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Before Jesuit defeated Holy Cross last Friday night in the 100th year of the Great American Rivalry game, Jesuit’s “Legend of the Game” Steve Foley spent Thursday afternoon at a place he knows all too well – Tad Gormley Stadium.

Foley delivered an inspirational message to Blue Jay football players, challenging them to embrace the time they have together, the time they have right now, and the time they will remember for the rest of their lives. To the players Foley did not mention a single accolade of his own, but he did take the time to chat with WGNO Sports’ Jack Culotta about his playing days and the two Louisiana teams in the Top 25 Associated Press poll.

While Foley is maybe the best player in Jesuit New Orleans football history, he is also well-known for his time as Tulane University’s quarterback, leading the Green Wave to a hallmark win over 8th-ranked LSU in Tulane Stadium. Foley is a former NFL safety who played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, playing in two Super Bowls.