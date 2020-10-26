WATCH: Ed Orgeron talks defense, QB situation ahead of matchup with Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with Louisiana media on Monday to talk about his team’s impressive showing against South Carolina and their upcoming game against Auburn.

In the absence of Myles Brennan, Freshman QB T.J. Finley threw for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown in the Tigers 52-24 win Saturday.

“I thought TJ did a tremendous job of delivering the football on time. I told y’all he has a cannon for an arm. I was so pleased with TJ’s poise. He looked like a veteran out there. I think that’s what made the difference in the football game,” says Orgeron.

When asked about the Status of Brennan for Auburn this weekend, Orgeron says, “Myles is going to practice a little bit today. Jack is going to get him accelerated throughout the week. We’re going to see. I don’t know yet if he’s going to play. He may play. It all depends how practice goes this week. We’re only going to do about 25% with him today, see what he can do, feel it. Probably going to be sore. If he can’t play, obviously TJ has done a great job for us. Max is going to do a great job. I’m not putting him in unless he’s 100% ready.”

