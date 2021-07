HOOVER, Ala. (WGNO) — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 2021 SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover, Alabama Monday.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with local media to discuss the 2021 Tiger football team.

For more from Orgeron, click on the video above.

LSU opens the season against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on September 4th at 7:30 p.m.