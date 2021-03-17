WATCH: Ed Orgeron discusses LSU Football’s opening day of spring practice

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers open spring football practice one week after shocking allegations against former head coach Les Miles and the university’s mishandling of Title IX complaints.

Tonight, Ed Orgeron calls the allegations “sickening” and says he fully supports the university’s efforts to improve its department and make the campus safer for everyone.

“We had an interview, I told them everything I knew. You guys saw the report. It was sickening to hear some of the things that have happened, and we take the accountability where we have to take the accountability and move on,” says Ed Orgeron.

For the LSU Tigers Football program, they move on to spring football practice. Valuable time cut short a year ago because of the pandemic. Time they plan to use to their advantage this offseason.

In LSU’s Quarterback room, Orgeron says that today Max Johnson took the majority of first-team snaps ahead of Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and Freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

However, Orgeron says, “The competition is open. Let the best man win.”

Here is video from today’s practice:

Defensively, the focus is addressing the secondary.

Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks return at the cornerback position but the team is extremely young at safety.

Maurice Hampton entered the transfer portal meaning freshmen like Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis will have to learn quickly.

“These freshmen are going to have to play and we may have to move a corner to safety if that doesn’t work,” says Orgeron.

The Tigers finished 5-5 a season ago, not meeting the LSU standard of play. Something Ed Orgeron takes tremendous pride in.

“5-5 doesn’t cut it. There’s no excuse, we’ve got to get better. We do have a lot of guys returning, we do have a lot of starters, but I totally understand the expectations at LSU. I don’t need to be told that by anyone,” says Orgeron.