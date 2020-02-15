Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
Health News
Coronavirus
National News
International News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Military News
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Crime
Top Stories
Karen Pence adds campaigning for Trump to busy to-do list
Top Stories
China counts more virus deaths, illnesses as impact broadens
Vandals cover Plymouth Rock in red graffiti
UL Lafayette student diagnosed with mumps
Feb. 28 deadline for Louisiana superintendent applications
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500
Top Stories
New 3-point line leading to lower shooting percentages
Mickey Wright leaves a legacy of big wins, beautiful swing
Surprise! Raptors, Heat, Grizzlies and Thunder in good place
Dotson’s 29 points lead No. 3 Kansas past Iowa State, 91-71
Features
I Pledge
Premier Health Tips
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Black History Month
Contests
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Coach O throws out first pitch at LSU Season Opener
Geaux Nation
by: Brian Holland
Posted:
Feb 14, 2020 / 10:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2020 / 09:23 AM CST