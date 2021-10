LSU coach Ed Orgeron looks up at the video board during the first half of the tealm’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are coming off a thrilling win over the Florida Gators over the weekend.

We also learned the day after the game that this will be Coach’s O’s last season at LSU.

On Monday, the LSU head coach is holding a news conference with Chris Blair and Gordy Rush.

You can watch the news conference in the player above.