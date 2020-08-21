Washington Football Team waives former LSU tight end

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – The Washington Football Team waived former Tiger tight end Thaddeus Moss, but the team says the North Carolina native will be placed on the injured reserved list if he clears waivers.

We have signed the following players:

G Joshua Garnett

T David Steinmetz



We are waiving the following player designated as injured:

TE Thaddeus Moss — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 21, 2020

Moss went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but signed with Washington shortly after the draft ended. The 2019 national champion earned an invite to the NFL Combine but did not participate in any drills after doctors found a fracture in his right foot.

Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards, both LSU records, and four touchdowns during the 2019 season.