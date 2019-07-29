Walk-On’s named official restaurant of LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA / WGMB) — Baton Rouge’s Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has been named the official sports restaurant and bar of LSU Athletics, according to a press release from Walk-On’s.

The full-service family sports bar entered a five year deal with LSU, termed ‘Tiger Partnership.’

The partnership will feature various in-game promotions like ‘Dance for you Dinner’ where fans will have a dance-off for the chance to win gift cards valued up to $500.

Additionally, a sweepstakes drawing termed ‘Walk-On Down to Death Valley’ will reward one fan with the chance to walk down Victory Hill during pre-game with the LSU band and spirit squad. The winner will also receive game day tickets and sideline passes. The sweepstakes is expected to kick-off in mid-August.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar was founded in Baton Rouge in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. The concept now operates 25 locations with more than 100 in development across the United States.