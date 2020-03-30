Breaking News
Wade, Fargas, Breaux to join LSU Sixty on Monday at 7pm

by: Brian Holland

LSU Sixty: Special Edition presented by Hancock Whitney will air tonight (Monday, March 30) from 7 to 8 p.m. CT on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour radio show will be hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair. Monday’s guests include three coaches whose 2020 seasons were cut short just before postseason play: LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade, women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas, and gymnastics coach D-D Breaux.  

LSU Sixty will be streamed on LSUsports.net/live and can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show will be also be streamed on Sirius/XM, TuneIn, Guaranty Broadcasting and Radio.com via WWL-Radio. Check local listings for a LSU broadcast partner in your area. 

Fans can also watch Blair’s show from the studio on Facebook Watch at Facebook.com/LSUtigers.

Blair and tonight’s guest will take questions from fans via Twitter. To ask a question during tonight’s show, tweet your question to @LSURadio

