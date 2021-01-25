Wade details Tigers struggles amid 2-game losing streak

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s offense has been in a rut over the last two games. The Tigers entered last week averaging 86 points-per-game, leading the SEC in scoring, but after putting up just 75 against Alabama and a season low 69 at Kentucky, the Bayou Bengals fell to second in the conference in scoring and have struggled to find the basket.

“Some of it’s our spacing, our finishing. We got some good looks at Kentucky. We just didn’t make some of them that we would normally make. We’re built more towards offense than defense. That’s just how we are so our offense has got to keep us in there when our defense is finding its sea legs,” head coach Will Wade said.

LSU’s defense has been abysmal. The Tigers gave up an SEC record 23 threes to Alabama, and Kentucky scored 49 points, the highest point total for the Wildcats in any half all season, during Saturday’s loss.

On a positive note, the Tigers still enter the week with two of the top five scorers in the conference, including Cam Thomas who has led the SEC in points per game, but even the freshman guard has struggled offensively.

Thomas remained efficient from the free throw line, shooting 88.2% for the season, but he’s made less than 40% of his shots for all but one of the Tigers’ SEC games. The Virginia native went 12-for-21 (57.1%) against Texas A&M in the SEC opener.

Nonetheless, Coach Wade said in Monday’s press conference he doesn’t expect the offensive woes to continue.

“I’ve talked with a lot of our guys: what they’re seeing, what we can do, what I can do as a coach to put them in some better positions, put them in better situations. Cam’s a great player. He’s going to bounce back,” Wade said.

