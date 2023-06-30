BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball will visit the defending national champs in the LSU Tigers November 30th at 9pm in a rematch of last season’s national semifinals won by the Tigers 79-72. The Hokies return Liz Kitley, Georgia Amoore and Cayla King, while the Tigers have Angel Reese and former Louisville player Hailey Van Lith.

