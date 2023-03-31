BATON ROUGE, La. — Sixteen former Tigers showcased their skills in front of NFL scouts earlier today when LSU football held its annual Pro Day event at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.
A host of Tigers hoped their work would make them leap on the draft boards. For the Saints, a team that has drafted better than most, these workouts are numerous and critical.
New Orleans Saints coaches at pro day included offensive line coach Doug Marrone, defensive coordinator Joe Woods, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, and linebackers coach Michael Hodges.
“We were out all week last week. I hit six schools in five days. I was at Tulane last week. We are doing all the work to make sure we do the right thing in April,” says New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte did not run the 40-yard dash but did some individual work. The star of the day was cornerback Jerrick Bernard-Converse, who in the 40, ran a 4.4 flat.
The Saints place a very high value on character. So, much so that if a player has a red flag, there’s a very good chance he won’t be on the roster.
“It is incredibly important. We won’t draft a player till that checks out. Before we draft them as players, we talk about their makeup. It is something I learned when I got here and it has been extremely important, and it can make or break your draft class,” responded Hodges.
Hodges said these workouts are critical. He remembers Kaden Ellis standing out in his workout. And, if there was a sure thing it was Pete Werner.
“He is exceeding some expectations, but the expectations were extremely high for that player,” says Hodges.
Among the Tigers working Wednesday were McDonogh 35’s Joe Foucha, and McMain’s Colby Richardson. Among the notables watching were Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Here are the results from LSU’s Pro Day, courtesy of LSU Athletics:
|NAME
|HT.
|WT.
|ARM
|HAND
|WING
|BENCH
|BROAD
|VERTICAL
|40-YD (1)
|40-YD (2)
|3-CONE
|20 SHUTTLE
|Sevyn Banks
|6’0 3/4
|202
|30.75
|9.25
|76.25
|Micah Baskerville
|6’0 3/8
|224
|31.375
|9.5
|78.25
|18
|9’7″
|35.5
|4.75
|4.81
|7.75
|4.78
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|6’0 3/4
|196
|32.25
|9.75
|79.125
|16
|10’6″
|42
|4.42
|4.40
|7.01
|4.28
|Kayshon Boutte
|5’11 1/4
|197
|31.375
|9.75
|77.375
|7.08
|Anthony Bradford
|6’3 7/8
|337
|33
|9.5
|81
|Joe Foucha
|5’9 7/8
|198
|30.125
|9.125
|74
|13
|9’11”
|35.5
|4.69
|4.70
|7.32
|4.53
|Mekhi Garner
|6’0 1/4
|211
|32
|9.625
|77.625
|12
|10’5″
|38.5
|6.88
|4.28
|Ali Gaye
|6’5 5/8
|33.5
|9.125
|81.25
|19
|Todd Harris Jr.
|5’10 3/4
|186
|29.375
|8.75
|73.125
|15
|9’11”
|31
|4.69
|4.68
|7.52
|4.68
|Jaray Jenkins
|6’1 3/8
|203
|31.5
|9.875
|75.375
|9’8″
|30.5
|7.35
|4.53
|Mike Jones Jr.
|5’11 1/2
|227
|32
|10
|79.25
|25
|9’9″
|33
|4.74
|4.73
|7.2
|4.57
|BJ Ojulari
|6’2
|251
|33.5
|10.5
|83
|24
|10’6″
|33.5
|7.44
|Colby Richardson
|6’0 1/8
|186
|31.125
|8.75
|76
|6
|10’2″
|34
|4.48
|4.48
|7.03
|4.41
|Jaquelin Roy
|6’3 1/4
|297
|32.25
|10.5
|80.875
|DNP
|26
|5.19
|5.13
|7.95
|4.75
|Tre’Mond Shorts
|6’4
|326
|34.375
|9.5
|82.5
|23
|8’6″
|24
|5.26
|5.27
|7.96
|4.94
|Jay Ward
|6’0 5/8
|189
|32.25
|8.5
|77.25
|11’1″
|36
|7.31
|4.36
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.