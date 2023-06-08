BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU head coach Jay Johnson met with local media on Wednesday and discussed the Tigers’ Super Regional matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Johnson said he was “pretty confident” that if LSU advanced out of its regional, they would be paired with Kentucky in the next round.

He also said the transfer portal has greatly improved LSU and Kentucky.

“We wouldn’t be in this position today if we didn’t have those players,” Johnson said. “They did a great job overhauling their roster and using (the transfer portal) to overhaul their roster.

The Tigers and Wildcats will hold open practices on Friday before Saturday’s first pitch, set for 2.pm. at Alex Box Stadium.