BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media Monday after the Tigers 42 -21 loss to Kentucky over the weekend.

LSU is now 3-3 on the season and ranked 7th in the SEC West.

The Tigers host the Florida Gators Saturday at 11 a.m.

“Obviously, it is a rivalry game for LSU. We are playing at home. They’re a very good football team and is going to be a tremendous challenge. That can put at least a little feel-good back in the program,” says Orgeron.