Video: Ed Orgeron previews LSU’s upcoming matchup with Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during the spring game at Tiger Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media Monday about the Tigers 28-25 win over Mississippi State and their upcoming game against the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers host Auburn Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Orgeron says that cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.’s status for Saturday’s game is unknown at this time.

John Emery’s playing status is also unknown.

The Tigers are preparing for the possibility of playing former LSU quarterback and Ponchatoula star, T.J. Finley.

Finley replaced Bo Nix in the 4th quarter of Saturday’s game against Georgia State, helping Auburn to a 34-24 comeback win over the Panthers.

Fourth down. Game on the line.



What a play by Auburn backup QB TJ Finley! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/FpDvnUPit9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2021

Finley accounted for 100 total yards and 1 touchdown in the 4th quarter.