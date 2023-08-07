NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Allstate Sugar Bowl welcomed four inductees into its Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Caesars Superdome.

Class of 2023 Inductee: Frank Monica, St. Charles Catholic Football

Class of 2023 Inductee: Grace Daley, Tulane Basketball

Class of 2023 Inductee: Steve Mura, Redemptorist/Tulane Baseball

Class of 2023 Inductee: Wayne Reese, Carver/McDonogh 35 Football

In addition to the Hall of Famers, the annual James J. Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state of Louisiana were presented to LSU baseball’s Dylan Crews and LSU basketball’s Angel Reese.

The two Jimmy Collins Special Awards went to the Green Wave. The first award was given to the entire Tulane football team for the greatest turnaround in NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision history. The second award was given to Tulane women’s basketball head coach Lisa Stockton, the all-time winningest women’s college basketball in the state of Louisiana with 577 wins.

Other awards were as follows:



Outstanding Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Cullen Doody, Jesuit Cross Country

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Chris Prator, St. Scholastica Swimming

Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field

Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Tyjae Spears, Tulane Football

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Carver Basketball

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Team, New Orleans: McGehee Track & Field

Outstanding Collegiate Coach, Louisiana: Kim Mulkey, LSU Women’s Basketball

Greater New Orleans Amateur Athletes of the Month, 2022-23

June, 2022: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field

July, 2022: Gavriella Smith, Penn Tennis

August, 2022: Chris Olivier, New Orleans Boosters

September, 2022: P.J. Martin, De La Salle Football

October, 2022: Michael Pratt, Tulane Football

November, 2022: Tyjae Spears, Tulane Football

December, 2022: D’Wanye’ Winfield, Lutcher Football

January, 2023: Kameron Johnson, Archbishop Shaw Basketball

February, 2023: Spencer Lanosga, Jesuit Wrestling

March, 2023: Ellie Schneider, Country Day Softball

April, 2023: Giancarlo Arencibia, Archbishop Rummel Baseball

May, 2023: Kali Magana, Louise McGehee Track & Field

