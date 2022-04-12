Baton Rouge, La. – Both the LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams moved up in the national rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday. The men moved up six spots to the No. 3 spot, while the LSU women were bumped up four spots to the No. 5 ranking.

Eleven marks registered by LSU at the Joe May Invitational last weekend rank in the top 10 nationally to help the boost in the rankings.

Dorian Camel announced himself as a candidate to possibly be entered in four events once the NCAA postseason rolls around. He’s been a mainstay on both of LSU’s 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relay while also competing strongly in the 100 and 200 meters. On Saturday, he ran a windy time of 10.12 seconds in the 100 meters to rank No. 6 nationally; he also clocked a personal best readout of 20.31 seconds in the 200 meters to move up to No. 6 in the nation. Teammate Da’Marcus Fleming is up there in the top 10 of the 100 meters as well with a windy time of 10.14 to rank No. 9 nationally.

Favour Ofili played a part in three more of LSU’s season bests from Saturday. First she anchored LSU’s 4×100 meter relay of Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and herself to a time of 42.69 that moved LSU up to No. 3 on the national list. She then ran the fastest 100 meter time of her life with a readout of 11.00 seconds flat to rate No. 4 on the national list; it’s the fifth fastest 100 meter dash ever run by a Nigerian. She then closed out the day on LSU’s 4×400 meter relay of herself, Amber Anning, Michaela Rose, and Garriel White that clocked a time of 3:29.88 to rank No. 7 on the national list.

John Meyer and Jake Norris both collected national top 10 marks in the throws for LSU. Meyer opened up his LSU outdoor career with a throw of 65’ 2.25” (19.87 meters) to rank No. 3 in the NCAA, and Norris tossed the hammer a season best of 230’ 4” (70.20 meters) to rank seventh.

The women’s high jump trio of Abigail O’Donoghue, Nyagoa Bayak, and Morgan Smalls all went up and over a bar of 6’ (1.83 meters) for season bests to rank tied for 10th nationally. LSU has six other national top 10 marks that can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100m Hurdles – 12.33w

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 1 – 110m Hurdles – 13.24w

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 15’ 3” (4.65m)

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 2 – Javelin – 253’ 9” (77.34m)

Sean Dixon-Bodie – No. 4 – Triple Jump – 53’ 0.25” (16.16m)

Amber Anning – No. 6 – 400 Meters – 52.08

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11

(Report via LSU Athletics)