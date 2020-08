Two traits star college QBs need in order to find NFL success

BATON ROUGE, La. - Linebacker Jabril Cox has already impressed head coach Ed Orgeron in his short time on campus. Coach O called Cox the best player on the field. The former North Dakota State Thundar is an All-American, a former defensive player of the year and has a career 258 total tackles. Coach O knew the player he was getting, but the new Tiger is still surprising head coach.

"The thing I saw on film is a big linebacker that can run, and hit and key and diagnose. I didn't know he was going be that good. I think this guy is going to have an excellent year at LSU. He definitely is an SEC linebacker. Obviously, he was overlooked in recruiting, but here's his shot," Coach O said.