Two Tigers advance at US Amateur Championships

Bandon, Ore. – Three LSU men’s golfers are still alive at the 120th U.S. Amateur that is being hosted at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Philip Barbaree (E) and Trey Winstead (-3) have secured their spots in match play. Garrett Barber is one of 18 players tied at 2-over par and will have a chance to advance to match play by competing in a playoff on Wednesday morning.

Windy conditions presented a stiff challenge for players during the first two days of play. Winstead turned in rounds of 73 (+2) and 67 (-5) to finish the stroke play portion of the event tied for 18th at 3-under par. Barbaree went 68 (-3) and 75 (+3) to finish at even par and in a tie for 36th. The first two rounds were played at the Bandon Dunes course (par 72) and Bandon Trails course (par 71). All matches will be contested at Bandon Dunes.

Barber finished the 36 holes of stroke play at 2-over 145 with rounds of 75 (+4) and 70 (-2). He birdied two of his final three holes on Tuesday afternoon to get himself into position for the playoff. Barber, along with 17 other golfers, will be competing for the final three match play spots on Wednesday morning

Match play pairings have yet to be released. Visit usga.org to see Wednesday’s match play pairings.

The Golf Channel will air coverage of match play each day leading up to the championship match on Sunday (August 16). Schedule is listed below in CST.

Wednesday | 6-8 p.m.

Thursday | 6-8 p.m.

Friday | 6-8 p.m.

Saturday | 6-9 p.m.

Sunday | 6-9 p.m.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)