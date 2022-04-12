BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Lamar baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

LSU officials will work to schedule a make-up game to be played later this season.

LSU’s next game will be on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Tigers face Arkansas in a three-game SEC series. All three games may be heard live on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas series will start at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +. Game 2 begins at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and it will be televised on the SEC Network. First pitch for Game 3 is 2 p.m. CT Saturday, and it may be viewed on SEC Network +.

Live audio is available at www.LSUsports.net/live and live stats may be found at www.LSUstats.com.

LSU’s next game at home will be played on Tuesday, April 19, when the Tigers participate in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic against UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Pontiff Classic game is not a part of the LSU season ticket holder package, and individual-game tickets may be purchased now at www.LSUtix.net.

(Release via LSU Athletics)