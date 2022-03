The LSU-Louisiana Tech baseball game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 23, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was moved to Wednesday due to the forecast of severe weather in Baton on Tuesday.

The LSU-Louisiana Tech game may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it may be viewed on SEC Network +.

(Courtesy: LSU Athletics)