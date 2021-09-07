Trouble Bruin: UCLA smacks LSU in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chase Cota #23 and Lucas Gramlick #78 of the UCLA Bruins celebrate a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LSU’s first trip to the Rose Bowl was not the California dream, desired.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw only 16 passes, but three for touchdowns as the Bruins ran over 16th ranked LSU in a nationally televised game Saturday night.

UCLA rushed for 210 yards to LSU’s 48. LSU is now 1-8 under Ed Orgeron when the Tigers rush for less than 100 yards.

Four of UCLA’s five touchdown drives were 71 yards or longer.

“One game does not a season make,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “Our fans are disappointed, and I take total responsibility for that.”

LSU came into the game with a ton of optimism, and two new coordinators. But, the story was the same from 2020. The Tigers could not be balanced on offense, and were riddled with confusion on defense.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson, making his third college start, completed 26 of 46 passes for 330 yards. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 9 passes for 148 yards and scored all three LSU touchdowns on receptions of 3, 44, and 45 yards.

LSU, 0-1, hosts McNeese next Saturday night.