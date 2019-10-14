Time for LSU vs. Auburn game has been set

1  of  2
by: Michael Scheidt

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. LSU won 42-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU is playing two weeks in a row on CBS.

After playing Mississippi State on October 19, the Tigers will host Auburn at 2:30 P.M. on October 26 in Baton Rouge.

