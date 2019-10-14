Time for LSU vs. Auburn game has been set

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Michael Scheidt
LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. LSU won 42-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU is playing two weeks in a row on CBS.
After playing Mississippi State on October 19, the Tigers will host Auburn at 2:30 P.M. on October 26 in Baton Rouge.
LSU and Auburn will meet at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium! 🔗 https://t.co/DiNc4lmOM9 pic.twitter.com/o7yTMzmaB6— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2019
