BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU Softball team is ready to begin its season and the Tigers will do it stacked at every position. However, if the Purple and Gold had to chose what their strong-suit was, it’s at the mound.

“I’d say the pitchers because we have a little bit of everything. We have slow and speedy. We have medium in spinning, we have fast like flamethrowers. I think just having that diversity in there, like that’s our strongest group,” said LSU infielder Taylor Pleasants.

“Our goal is to be well-rounded. I think our goal is to be consistent in all areas and try to be consistent on the mound, consistent defensively and try to be consistent with our offense. I think you know that somewhere where we’ve shown that we need to improve, it’s just being consistent defensively, having our offense show up every day,” said LSU Softball head coach Beth Torina.

“I think every position is so deep. I mean, you look at Taylor Pleasants and she’s kind of our leader in the infield, but I think, you know, you look at the catchers. We’re four deep in catchers who are all very talented and are stepping up and leading the team. Georgia Clark has really stepped up at first base to really lead this team and kind of be a veteran,” said LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen.

The Purple and Gold returned five pitchers from the 2020-2021 season.