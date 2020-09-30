Tigers offense needs time to develop chemistry

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s offensive line won the Joe Moore award in 2019, but the Tigers didn’t play to the award winning level against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs sacked Myles Brennan seven times, but the guys down low want to fix those issues.

“We got to make it easier on Myles. He’s stepping in. He had a decent game. He’s getting a lot of unfair criticism I feel like. We really have to help him and make his life easier, and that’s what we’re working on this week,” LSU center Liam Shanahan said.

The trenches weren’t the only issue. LSU’s passing game struggled out of the gate, and even though the receivers eclipsed 300 receiving yards, the Tigers offense will need time to build back up.

“I look at it as it was our first game. It was Myles first game starting. it was our first just as a unit together. I didn’t really expect for us to just be the greatest right away. It took us some time, and as you can see, we came back out in the second half, and we were ready to go,” junior wideout Terrace Marshall, Jr. said.

Click the video provided for more on the story.