ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Back to the boot! Harold Perkins, a 5-star freshman linebacker for the Tigers Football team, joins the Get Gordon Athlete team.

Originally from Louisiana, Harold Perkins moved from New Orleans to Houston following Hurricane Katrina. After finding success as a key player for the Cypress Park High School Tigers, Perkins has found his way back to the boot upon committing to the Tigers Football team.

“Everyone is talking about Harold Perkins. The extent of his defensive talent as a freshman is a sure sign that he’s destined for success. I’m thankful that the Tigers brought him back to Louisiana. It’s a win for Perkins, a win for the Tigers, and a win for me to be able to partner with such a talented young player.”