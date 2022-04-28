BATON ROUGE, LA. – Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri on Thursday night will join a prestigious list of LSU student-athletes and coaches who have been honored in prior years as Friends of LPB Louisiana Legends, including:

·       Johnny Robinson, Football (2021)

·       D-D Breaux, Gymnastics coach (2018)

·       Dale Brown, Men’s Basketball coach (2014)

·       Jerry Stovall, Football (2011)

·       Paul Dietzel, Football coach (2005)

·       Sue Gunter, Women’s Basketball coach (2005)

·       Skip Bertman, Baseball coach (2000)

·       Jimmy Taylor, Football (1999)

·       Bert Jones, Football (1994)

·       Bob Pettit, Men’s Basketball (1991)

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)