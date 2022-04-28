BATON ROUGE, LA. – Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri on Thursday night will join a prestigious list of LSU student-athletes and coaches who have been honored in prior years as Friends of LPB Louisiana Legends, including:

· Johnny Robinson, Football (2021)

· D-D Breaux, Gymnastics coach (2018)

· Dale Brown, Men’s Basketball coach (2014)

· Jerry Stovall, Football (2011)

· Paul Dietzel, Football coach (2005)

· Sue Gunter, Women’s Basketball coach (2005)

· Skip Bertman, Baseball coach (2000)

· Jimmy Taylor, Football (1999)

· Bert Jones, Football (1994)

· Bob Pettit, Men’s Basketball (1991)

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)